Vance introduces legislation to address catalytic converter theft

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Senator JD Vance (R-OH) joined Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mike Braun (R-IN) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) to introduce legislation to address catalytic converter theft.

The legislation is titled “Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts Act,” or PART Act, and would ensure new vehicles’ catalytic converters are fitted with a traceable identification number and would make theft of catalytic converters a criminal offense.

“This legislation offers a commonsense solution to the rampant problem of catalytic converter theft,” said Senator JD Vance. “In Ohio, our law enforcement community is reporting these crimes at a shocking frequency and small businesses are being forced to incur preventative costs. I’m proud to introduce this bill with my colleagues and provide our law enforcement with some much-needed assistance to get this problem under control.”

Vance’s office says says the legislation is supported by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio State Representative Bob Young who are both working to address the issue at the state level.

“Catalytic converters are easy to steal, tough to track and hard to replace,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “This proposal would give law enforcement more effective tools to curb the ridiculous number of converter thefts and better protect Ohioans.”

According to Vance’s office, in 2022, The Columbus Dispatch reported a single theft ring was busted for the theft of 13,000 catalytic converters valued at $19 million.

“For victims, the costs of replacing a stolen catalytic converter can easily top $1,000 and make their vehicle undriveable for days or weeks as the part is ordered and installed,” reported WBNS in Columbus.

