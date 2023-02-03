Birthday Club
2/3: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Bitterly cold through early Saturday, then the warm-up begins.
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and very cold with highs in the upper teens, wind chills around 0. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 10 and even with lighter winds, wind chills will be -5 to 5 through Saturday morning. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with warmer highs in the upper 30s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy, lows in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. It’ll be breezy again with a brief afternoon sprinkle possible. EXTENDED: A mix of clouds and sun Monday with highs in the low 40s. A little rain likely Tuesday and very mild with highs around 50, plus it’ll be breezy. Partly sunny Wednesday, highs in the mid-40s. More rain is possible later in the day Thursday, when it’ll be mild with highs in the low 50s. More rain is possible next Friday, but with cooler temps and breezy conditions, some snow could mix in.

