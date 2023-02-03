Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

Police confirm triple homicide in Avondale
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported.

Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m. for a potentially dead person, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.

“When our officers arrived, three deceased individuals were found. Our Homicide Unit is on scene conducting an investigation. We also have a victim advocate representative on scene for anyone who may need them,” the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school...
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.
Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car
Antwaun Turner is opening the first black owned barber college in the city of Toledo.
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920...
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

Latest News

FILE - Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin, of Ukraine, carry their country's flag during the...
Ukraine pushes to exclude Russia from 2024 Paris Olympics
In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
2/3: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
2/3: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Charge against Joe Mixon dismissed but could be refiled
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Family of Minneapolis man killed in no-knock raid sues city