Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Authorities find man transporting undocumented people along Ohio Turnpike, charges filed

(Storyblocks)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Honduras is facing criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented people in the U.S. Authorities found six undocumented people in a vehicle along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky county, according to the Department of Justice.

Nestor Alfredo Figueroa-Murillo, 29, of Honduras, is facing three counts of transporting undocumented people illegally in the U.S., according to the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. Court documents say Border Patrol Agents pulled over a vehicle he was driving at the Service Plaza along the Ohio Turnpike on Jan. 24 and found he was transporting six people who were in the country without authorization.

It’s unclear what happened to the six undocumented people after Border Patrol located them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school...
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.
Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920...
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
Antwaun Turner is opening the first black owned barber college in the city of Toledo.
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon

Latest News

Lee Conklin shootin' hoops for Fit Over 50
This is Home: Feb. 3, 2023
American Heart Association Go Red for Women Day
National Wear Red Day works to raise awareness and research money to fight America’s number one killer
Ohio's Budget Battle
Why it Matters: Ohio's Budget Battle
The impound lot charges $160 for tows and $20 per day for storage.
Toledo Police Departments charges woman $500 to recover stolen car