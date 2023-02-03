Authorities find man transporting undocumented people along Ohio Turnpike, charges filed

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Honduras is facing criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented people in the U.S. Authorities found six undocumented people in a vehicle along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky county, according to the Department of Justice.

Nestor Alfredo Figueroa-Murillo, 29, of Honduras, is facing three counts of transporting undocumented people illegally in the U.S., according to the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. Court documents say Border Patrol Agents pulled over a vehicle he was driving at the Service Plaza along the Ohio Turnpike on Jan. 24 and found he was transporting six people who were in the country without authorization.

It’s unclear what happened to the six undocumented people after Border Patrol located them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.