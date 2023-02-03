Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Charge against Joe Mixon dismissed but could be refiled

By Jared Goffinet and Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An aggravated menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was dismissed Friday, according to a Hamilton County judge.

Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger says a hearing was held during which city prosecutors indicated they wanted to dismiss the misdemeanor charge.

Judge Kissinger says he was assured by the city prosecutor that the victim was in agreement with the decision to dismiss with the possibility the charge against Mixon could be reintroduced at any time.

The city prosecutor says more investigation must be done before a decision is made whether to reintroduce the charge, Kissinger said in court.

Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a victim in Downtown Cincinnati, the criminal complaint filed Thursday said. “You should be popped in the face I should shoot you, the police can’t get me,” the document said.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street on Jan. 21, according to the complaint. The Bengals played the Buffalo Bills the following day in Orchard Park, New York.

“It was a rush to judgment,” Peter Schaffer, Joe Mixon’s agent said Thursday. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation to file charges—because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation—to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school...
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.
Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car
Antwaun Turner is opening the first black owned barber college in the city of Toledo.
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920...
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

Latest News

2/3: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
2/3: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
13abc Week in Review: Feb. 3, 2023
13abc Week in Review: Feb. 3, 2023
The Ribbon will be open from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 and attendance during these preview days...
Community to get preview of Glass City ice skating ribbon
Week in Review: Feb. 3, 2023
13abc Week in Review: Feb. 3, 2023