Community to get preview of Glass City ice skating ribbon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community will soon be able to preview the new Glass City ice skating ribbon this weekend before it’s official opening in November.

The Ribbon at Glass City is a 1,000-foot-long paved, loop trail that is refrigerated in winter to provide 25,000-square-feet of ice skating surface with rolling hills and soft curves. It also includes a 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink called the Pond that is suitable for beginning skaters and events.

The Ribbon will be open from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 and attendance during these preview days will be limited.

Metroparks Toledo says reservations are recommended and are being accepted online for 90-minute sessions. Prices for these preview days, which include skate rental, are $8 for adults and children 13 years and older, $6 for children ages four through 12 and free for kids three years and younger.

According to Metroparks Toledo, skates will be available at adjacent Market Hall and guests are permitted to bring their own skates. Skate sizes include:

Hockey Skates Youth 10 through adult 13

Figure Skates Youth 8 through adult 13



“We are in the process of making ice to test the equipment and operation, and we know people are anxious to see what it’s all about,” said Mike Keedy, director of enterprise development for Metroparks Toledo. “During the preview days, we will take notes and gather feedback that will help things go as smoothly as possible when we open for our inaugural season in November.”

The Ribbon and Market Hall share an entrance on Front Street with the National Museum of the Great Lakes. Another entrance at Front and East Broadway also leads to the new area.

“It is still a construction site, and the other park features won’t be open yet,” Keedy said, “but the preview days will give people a taste of what this year-round Metropark will have to offer.”

