February 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold today with a high in the middle teens. The wind chill will range from -10 this morning to about 0 this afternoon. Temperatures may drop a few degrees this evening before warming into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will bring highs in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday and Monday will be in the low 40s. Tuesday through next Friday will bring highs in the middle 40s to low 50s. Rain is more likely by the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.