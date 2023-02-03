Birthday Club
February 3rd Weather Forecast

Big Warm Up Starts This Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold today with a high in the middle teens. The wind chill will range from -10 this morning to about 0 this afternoon. Temperatures may drop a few degrees this evening before warming into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will bring highs in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday and Monday will be in the low 40s. Tuesday through next Friday will bring highs in the middle 40s to low 50s. Rain is more likely by the middle of next week.

