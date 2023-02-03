Feel Good Friday: Dames of the Derby

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several groups of young ladies are carving out their own paths in the world of scouting, including two local troops that took part in the annual Klondike Derby at Camp Miakonda in Toledo last week.

The Derby draws scouts from across Northwest Ohio. Teams of students ranging in age from 11 to 18 years old compete in areas like sled-building, rope-tying and pole-lashing.

This year, the event also included two female troops.

“It’s just a fun experience, and I think it helps build trust and team work within the troop,” said Emily Youngs, a member of Troop 9062, which formed in Rossford in September 2022.

Fellow scout, Kara Bolinger, agreed.

“It kind of brings us together as a troop,” she explained. “We get to be one and not just separate on our own scouting journey. We get to be together.”

Taking part in the Klondike Derby certainly takes grit. The students showcase their skills in the elements no matter what the weather may be.

Krystal King leads Troop 9062, and as the mother of a son and a daughter, she jumped at the chance to help young ladies explore the world of scouting.

“When they opened up the doors, I was actually very happy,” King said. “My daughter was already at all the boys events so I was happy I was able to put her in as a lion.”

Troop 9062 made quite a splash at the Derby. The ladies were one of only four teams to get under one minute in the 300-yard sled race. They also took first place in pole-lashing, first place in patrol flag design, second place in knot-tying and third place in fire-starting.

“We’re making sure we’re known, we’re making sure everybody sees us,” King said with a smile. “We’re loud, we’re proud, we’re coming! You’re not gonna miss us.”

If you have an idea to submit for “Feel Food Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.