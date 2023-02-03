Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Holland Walmart temporarily closed following fire

Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.
Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.(KLTV News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.

According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd.

Fire crews told 13abc that a paper towel dispenser had caught on fire. However, the fire was contained to just the bathroom and crews were able to extinguish it with no injuries. Crews said the store did not sustain any damages.

The Walmart is temporarily closed fire crews remain on the scene to investigate the cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the...
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
The male student wore his sister's dress to a basketball game.
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony,...
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school...
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.
Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car

Latest News

The Dorr St. Project celebrates the people and institutions that helped build and define...
Dorr St. Project celebrates the history of Toledo's Black excellence
Junk King clears unwanted items out of homes and businesses and donates them.
Junk King business model benefits local charities, environment
Toledo Public Schools
City of Toledo, TPS Revitalization program helps hundreds of kids
Nataleigh Hartman is part of an LLS campaign
Local student works to raise money and awareness to help end blood cancers