Holland Walmart temporarily closed following fire

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.

According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd.

Fire crews told 13abc that a paper towel dispenser had caught on fire. However, the fire was contained to just the bathroom and crews were able to extinguish it with no injuries. Crews said the store did not sustain any damages.

The Walmart is temporarily closed fire crews remain on the scene to investigate the cause.

