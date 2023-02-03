Junk King business model benefits local charities, environment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Most burgeoning businesses just want to turn a profit. However, money is secondary for the family-run Toledo company Junk King.

A typical junk-removal service throws away the unwanted items they collect, but not Junk King. They clear out homes and businesses and donate the items they collect to local charities like Sylvania Neighborhood Bridges, Habitat for Humanity, and the Salvation Army.

“We know that there’s people who need help with removing items and we know that there are people who don’t have things that they really need. So, being able to help make that connection is a really important piece to us,” said Brad Menard, who co-owns Junk King with his wife.

For customers like Kristen Reichardt-Rummell, knowing her former belongings will go to a family who needs them brings comfort.

“Today, they took away a lot of my daughter’s baby toys and baby clothes and a bassinet,” Reichardt-Rummell said. “It really makes me feel good that instead of that stuff going to the dump, it’s actually going to get into the hands of women who need it, of families who might need it.”

Having the mess gone is a welcome relief.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so fantastic, I can breathe. Declutter. Declutter life. It’s just really nice to have my garage and my basement back,” Reichardt-Rummell said.

Whatever isn’t directly donated to charity is stored in the Junk King warehouse. Once a month, they host a pay-what-you-want sale where all are welcome. Instead of pocketing the profits, all sales benefit a local organization.

“You know, I mean we could make money off of it, but we would just rather help other organizations,” Menard said. “I mean, that’s what we went into this business to do.”

They pick a new organization every month. In January, their sale raised $400 for the Stroke Life Center.

“Brad - I - he’s just got such a fantastic heart, and I’m very, very proud and honored that he chose us for this month’s fundraiser,” said Co-Founder of the Stroke Life Center Valerie Diem.

Why does Junk King do it?

“Well, we love Toledo, and we love the Toledo area. So, we just want to do everything we can to make it better,” Menard said.

