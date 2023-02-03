KeyBank offers free tax preparation services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -KeyBank, in partnership with LISC Toledo and the Wayman Palmer YMCA will host its annual Super Refund Saturday event this Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA located on 2053 N. 14th St.

KeyBank employees alongside volunteers and various organizations will provide free tax preparation services to low-to-moderate-income individuals whose eligibility is determined by Earned Income Tax Credit. Guidelines for eligibility can be found on the IRS website.

“We are once again excited to work with LISC Toledo and Wayman Palmer YMCA to support our community with free tax preparation services,” said James Hoffman, KeyBank Northwest Ohio Market President. “Super Refund Saturday is a signature annual event that is central to KeyBank’s purpose of helping the communities we serve thrive.”

For those participating in Super Refund Saturday, income tax return filers should have the following documents:

State-issued photo ID

Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)

W-2 forms

1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)

Unemployment forms (if applicable)

Proof of childcare payments

Other IRS forms as appropriate

Last year’s tax return (if available)

Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable).

For attendees filing jointly, please bring all applicable documents for you and your spouse.

