Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County hosts hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development, alongside OhioMeansJobs Lucas County, joins Stellantis to host a hiring event.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

Stellantis representatives will be present to provide information regarding employment opportunities at the company. In addition, representatives will take applications.

Attendees will be able to use services provided by OhioMeansJobs Lucas County including assistance to improve interviewing skills and resume development.

Business owners who are looking to attract job applicants through a hiring event can contact the Business Services team at the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development by calling 419-213-3300.

