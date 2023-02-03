National Wear Red Day works to raise awareness and research money to fight America’s number one killer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is National Wear Red Day. A day to help raise money and awareness about the number one killer of American women, cardiovascular disease.

Education and some simple healthy lifestyle changes can help change that sobering statistic. According to the American Heart Association, the campaign is no longer just about wearing red and sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together and take charge of their heart health.

Sara Hegarty, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Northwest Ohio, said the statistics clearly tell the story.

“One in three women will die of heart disease. Think about your group of friends, think about mothers and daughters. One in three women will die of heart disease,” she said.

The symptoms are very different for men and women.

“With men, you hear a lot about jaw pain, pain down the left arm, and chest tightening. With women, it can show up as nausea, heartburn, or lower back pain,” Hegarty said.

An important thing to pay attention to is your blood pressure, and some of us need to make some lifestyle changes.

“The first step is to talk to your doctor. You can’t change your family history, but you can take preventative measures like exercise more, watch your diet and manage your stress. Stress can be just as harmful to your heart as second-hand smoke,” Hegarty said.

According to the American Heart Association, Go Red for Women, is designed to raise awareness and money to help increase women’s heart health awareness. It also serves as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women all over the world.

“All the money raised through the campaign is earmarked for women’s research, advocacy, education, and awareness,” Hegarty said.

And some of that research money is being used right here in NW Ohio. Hegarty said $1 million is being used regionally.

“We are proud that $1 million is being used here in NW Ohio. That money has gone to UT and UTMC for research funding,” she said.

The Go Red for Women luncheon is set for March 9th at The Premier.

