One hospitalized in overnight shooting at local bar, TPD investigating

A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920 Matzinger.
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920 Matzinger.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a local bar Friday morning.

A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920 Matzinger.

TPD told 13abc they didn’t have much information at the time but they were able to confirm that the victim was an adult male and he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The extent of the victim’s wounds and his condition are currently unknown as he was taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene.

There is also no information on a potential suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

