Tank leaks 500 gallons of sulfuric acid at company near Matzinger Road

A private company was pumping sulfuric acid into a tank that was found to have a leak.
A private company was pumping sulfuric acid into a tank that was found to have a leak.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HAZMAT responded to the scene of a large chemical spill near Matzinger Road Friday morning.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, about 500 gallons of sulfuric acid was spilled on the ground at Perstorp near Matzinger Road. A private company was pumping the chemical into a tank that was found to have a leak.

TFRD says there were no injuries reported and the spill was contained to the immediate area. There were also no environmental problems with storm drains or the chemicals flowing into the Ottawa River.

All state and local environmental agency companies have been notified of the incident.

