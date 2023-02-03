Birthday Club
TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire

The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft.
The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning.

The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft.

TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no injuries were reported and the fire was put out relatively quickly. According to officials, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, however, the fire is deemed as suspicious as firefighters noticed a burn trail leading out of the back door.

TFRD also said the fire was particularly brazen as the location of the fire was less than 600 feet away from the fire station.

The fire investigative unit has been called in for further investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

