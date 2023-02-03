Toledo advocates recognize National Gun Violence Survivors Week with a vigil

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The beginning of February is National Gun Violence Survivor Week and here in Toledo, local advocates are spreading awareness with a vigil.

When it comes to gun violence, almost all of us know someone impacted by it. Gun violence comes in many forms, including suicide, domestic violence, and school shootings.

Joining others her age with the same sentiments, an Ottawa Hills High School student spoke in front of everyone saying “Everywhere I go, the threat of a shooter is burned into my mind. Every time I go into a room, my mind automatically looks for the safest place to hide and the fastest way to exit.” She says this just weeks after experiencing an active shooter scare.

This week, we’re shining a light on the topic that’s only getting worse according to kids that live in fear every day because of gun violence.

“My friends, me, us, are living a nightmare,” said another Toledo student.

The group, Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, put everything together for Thursday night’s vigil. The event saw many community members come together.

“Hearing student’s stories where like things are actually like happening more often now, it’s definitely scary, said worried mother Josie Schreiber. She says gun violence actually went into the decision to home-school her kids.

Toledo Public Schools Board Vice President, Randall Parker III, also made it out to the event. “As a pastor here in the city I’ve done many eulogies for those families who’ve been victims of gun violence.”

Ultimately, adults were there to listen, but it was the kids leading the conversations.

“For so long it’s been a conversation that only adults have been having and they haven’t been able to see it through our perspective of us fearing for our own lives,” said Toledo student, Ava Kulka.

For more information on Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, click here.

