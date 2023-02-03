WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Feb. 3, 2023
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Lawmakers call for reform following reports of Ohio couple’s nazi-friendly home schooling curriculum
- Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car
- TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
- City, state leaders offer solutions to youth gun violence
- Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
- Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
- Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
- Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
- I-Team: Investigating drug trends with the DEA
- Family shares fentanyl poisoning story to help others avoid heartache
- University of Toledo Law students hold a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols
- Ohio governor advocates child tax deduction, school vouchers
- Owner decides fate of Uncle John’s Pancake House
- NW Ohio plays a big part in The Big Game
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.