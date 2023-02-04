2/4: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

We reached 6°F before midnight, and we’ve been slowly climbing out of the deep freezer ever since. Highs will hit the mid-30s with plenty of Saturday sunshine, though with a southwest breeze, it will still feel like the 20s -- similar for Sunday as well. Monday may be the pick day of the week -- 40F, partly sunny, not as breezy -- before we jump to the low-50s Tuesday with scattered showers returning.

