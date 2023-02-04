Birthday Club
2/4: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Sunny though breezy Saturday; rainy/mild by Tuesday
Back above freezing today, though a southwest breeze will still make it feel like the 20s. Dan Smith has your weekend forecast and beyond.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We reached 6°F before midnight, and we’ve been slowly climbing out of the deep freezer ever since. Highs will hit the mid-30s with plenty of Saturday sunshine, though with a southwest breeze, it will still feel like the 20s -- similar for Sunday as well. Monday may be the pick day of the week -- 40F, partly sunny, not as breezy -- before we jump to the low-50s Tuesday with scattered showers returning.

