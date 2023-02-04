Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day

For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for Valentine's Day.(axelbueckert via Canva)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/(Gray News) - An animal shelter is helping celebrate Valentine’s Day in a unique way this year.

WXIX reports the Animal Friends Humane Society is offering those with a not-so-special ex the opportunity to have their name added to a litter box.

Representatives with the shelter said for a $5 donation the team will write your ex’s name in a litter box and allow their cats to take care of the rest.

The shelter said it is taking donations through Feb. 12 for the promotional event.

The Animal Friends Humane Society team said they will post a video via Facebook on Valentine’s Day to showcase all of the names they received in their litter boxes.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigators are on the scene of a Cincinnati home where three people were found dead...
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920...
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
The impound lot charges $160 for tows and $20 per day for storage.
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area...
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash

Latest News

The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
WATCH: Object believed to be Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina Forest area
LOOK: Object believed to be Chinese balloon shot down over Grand Strand
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon off Carolina coast; operation underway to recover debris
President Biden says he’ll handle a Chinese spy balloon traversing the eastern United States....
'We're gonna take care of it,' Biden says about Chinese balloon
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast