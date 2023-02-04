Birthday Club
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks can complete cleaning the scene.

