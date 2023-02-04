Birthday Club
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event

By Carli Petrus
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Downtown Sylvania community, Red Bird, and various local businesses put together this vow renewal event as a way to bring people downtown. Celebrating love under the lights with music and art exhibits.

According to Officiant, Mike Millenbach, there are no rules with vow renewals. He says any married couple can do it. “It’s just kind of reaffirming what they originally intended.”

Millenbach says about 15 couples joined in on the fun Friday in Downtown Sylvania. “This is my first time doing it with so many couples at one time.”

Although it was cold, the looks of love on Main Street were heartwarming.

“It was kind of breathtaking actually. I wasn’t expecting it to be that amazing and it really was,” said one of the vow renewal participants, Katie Cappellini.

If you’re wondering if there’s a secret to keeping that spark alive, the lovebirds 13abc spoke with say there is.

“We’re always up for doing something new and different,” said Cappellini.

“Always go out and do things and try to get new experiences in. We’re out every weekend,” said Aimee Floeringzeithaml.

Organizers with Red Bird Sylvania say they are hoping to do this again next year, and hopefully, with even more people.

