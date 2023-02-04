Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Hittin’ the Town: Soaring to new heights at Paulette’s Studio of Dance

The Toledo studio offers all kinds of classes, including one in the art of aerial silks.
The studio offers a variety of classes including aerial silks
The studio offers a variety of classes including aerial silks(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve ever dreamed of doing acrobatics in the air, there’s a place in Toledo that can help you make that dream come true. Paulette’s Studio of Dance teaches the art of aerial silks.

Like a lot of little girls, Paulette Szykowny loved to dance. She majored in dance at The Ohio State University and then spent nearly a decade as a professional dancer.

“I retired and came home to pursue a career in marketing. But the dance bug kept bringing me back in, and in 2009 I opened the studio,” Szykowny said.

Her studio offers all kinds of options for dancers of all skill levels.

“We offer ballroom, Latin, wedding dance instruction, strength training and stretching, specialty workshops so you can learn a routine, and lots more,” Szykowny said.

But there’s one class in particular that allows you to take your skills to new heights. It’s called aerial silks.

“It’s a workout in the air, but don’t let that scare you,” Szykowny said.

You begin learning from the ground up.

“When you first come in, we tie the silks in a knot. You learn all the shapes, poses, and tricks safely and securely while you are sitting, standing, or inverting in a knot,” Szykowny said.

Think of the Cirque du Soleil shows. Szykowny said elements resemble that of Cirque du Soleil.

“When I go to those shows, I love seeing all the elements we’re teaching. I say we do that and that, maybe not at that professional level. But you will be amazed what you can learn,” Szykowny said.

Szykowny said aerial silks are a lot of fun and a real confidence boost.

“You’re going to build strength, and flexibility by standing in the silks and doing some of the maneuvers. I don’t think I’ve ever felt stronger or more sculpted than I have when I am immersed in the aerial program. Now, I have the luxury of doing this several times a week. The more you can come in and stick with it, the better it is. We have created a welcoming, positive vibe for people. People call this their happy place. Seeing that year after year, wow! It’s pretty fun stuff,” Szykowny said.

To learn more about all the classes and events at Paulette’s studio of dance, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school...
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920...
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
Homicide investigators are on the scene of a Cincinnati home where three people were found dead...
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.
Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car

Latest News

Funagin's
Hittin’ the Town: Lots of fun to be had at Funagin’s in Sylvania
The family fun center includes everything from roller skating to escape rooms.
Hittin' the Town: Lots of fun to be had at Funagin’s in Sylvania
The owner also teaches culinary arts at a local high school
Recreational cooking school in Toledo serves up fun for chefs of all ages and skill levels
Foodology offers all kinds of cooking classes for children and adults.
Hittin' the Town: Cookin' up something new at Foodology