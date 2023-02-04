Hittin’ the Town: Soaring to new heights at Paulette’s Studio of Dance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve ever dreamed of doing acrobatics in the air, there’s a place in Toledo that can help you make that dream come true. Paulette’s Studio of Dance teaches the art of aerial silks.

Like a lot of little girls, Paulette Szykowny loved to dance. She majored in dance at The Ohio State University and then spent nearly a decade as a professional dancer.

“I retired and came home to pursue a career in marketing. But the dance bug kept bringing me back in, and in 2009 I opened the studio,” Szykowny said.

Her studio offers all kinds of options for dancers of all skill levels.

“We offer ballroom, Latin, wedding dance instruction, strength training and stretching, specialty workshops so you can learn a routine, and lots more,” Szykowny said.

But there’s one class in particular that allows you to take your skills to new heights. It’s called aerial silks.

“It’s a workout in the air, but don’t let that scare you,” Szykowny said.

You begin learning from the ground up.

“When you first come in, we tie the silks in a knot. You learn all the shapes, poses, and tricks safely and securely while you are sitting, standing, or inverting in a knot,” Szykowny said.

Think of the Cirque du Soleil shows. Szykowny said elements resemble that of Cirque du Soleil.

“When I go to those shows, I love seeing all the elements we’re teaching. I say we do that and that, maybe not at that professional level. But you will be amazed what you can learn,” Szykowny said.

Szykowny said aerial silks are a lot of fun and a real confidence boost.

“You’re going to build strength, and flexibility by standing in the silks and doing some of the maneuvers. I don’t think I’ve ever felt stronger or more sculpted than I have when I am immersed in the aerial program. Now, I have the luxury of doing this several times a week. The more you can come in and stick with it, the better it is. We have created a welcoming, positive vibe for people. People call this their happy place. Seeing that year after year, wow! It’s pretty fun stuff,” Szykowny said.

To learn more about all the classes and events at Paulette’s studio of dance, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.