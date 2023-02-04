Birthday Club
Life Revitalization Center closed temporarily due to water pipe issue

The Life Revitalization Center at Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Monroe Street will be closed temporarily to outside guests due to a water pipe issue.(WTVG)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Life Revitalization Center at Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Monroe Street will be closed temporarily to outside guests due to a water pipe issue.

According to the LRC’s press release, both men’s and women’s facilities are operating as usual, offering shelter and hot meals to guests.

Donations can continue to be dropped off at the main North entrance, the press release says.

All appointments or meetings scheduled inside the building will be rescheduled, the press release says.

