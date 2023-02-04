Birthday Club
Ode to the ZIP Code calls for entries in poetry contest

The eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest is accepting entries now through March 6.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest is accepting entries now through March 6.

According to Ode to the ZIP Code’s press release, this is a free contest that invites people to submit short poems inspired by their area codes.

The poems must be five lines with the number of words allowed on each line of the poem determined by the digit in their ZIP Code, the press release says.

Winners will receive cash prizes and the top poems will be published in Toledo City Paper and Toledo Area Parent, the press release says. There are three categories that winners are selected from:

  • youth (ages 11 and under)
  • young adult (ages 12 to 17)
  • adult (ages 18 and older)

Entries can be submitted through https://toledocitypaper.com/lit/ode2023/. Participants can contact their local library for help completing the online form, the press release says.

