ODOT releases Lucas County highway construction updates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation released updates on new and continuing construction in Lucas County on Interstate 75, Interstate 475, U.S. Route 23, U.S. Route 24 and State Route 184.

Between Buck Road and Monroe Street on I-75, there will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction, with lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible, according to ODOT’s press release. The estimated completion for the project is in the Fall of 2023.

The press release says Miami Street, under I-75 between the ramps, will be closed overnight for bridge work beginning Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10 and Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

ODOT’s press release says there will be an eastbound SR 65 detour in place to have drivers go southbound I-75 to Wales Road (exit 198) to northbound I-75 to eastbound Miami Street (exit 199). Furthermore, ODOT has set up a westbound SR 65 detour having drivers go northbound I-75 to South Avenue (exit 200) to southbound I-75 to westbound Miami Street (exit 199).

In new construction for I-475, between Airport Highway and U.S. Route 24 near Maumee will experience lane restrictions for I-475 widening and construction of a new interchange at U.S. Route 20A through Dec. 2024, the press release says.

Continuing work on I-475, U.S. Route 23 between I-475 and the Michigan State Line will have lane restrictions for noise wall installation through the summer of 2023, the press release says. The ramp on westbound SR 51 to northbound US 23 will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 a.m. through Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. however, there will be a detour in place, the press release says.

Throughout February, drivers may experience lane restrictions for traffic signal pole foundations on U.S. Route 24 between Monclova Road and Detroit Avenue, ODOT says.

Construction is scheduled to resume on SR 184 between Raintree Parkway and Benore Road and on Laskey Road near Talmadge Road, ODOT says.

The press release says various locations within Lucas County will experience lane and shoulder restrictions for sidewalk improvements along with lane restrictions for general guardrail, lighting and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

For more information, contact the District Two Public Information Office at 419-373-4428 or email D02.PIO@dot.ohio.gov.

