Peaceful Toledo brings awareness to the lack of progress against violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is hosting a press conference Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1:15 p.m. to bring awareness to the lack of progress in the fight against violence to Toledo residents.

According to the Peaceful Toledo press release, the conference will take place at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church near Bancroft Street and Detroit Street.

The press release says that the city’s lack of progress in the fight against violence in Toledo neighborhoods has caused the organization “deep concern.”

Any questions can be directed to Kim Baker at 419-699-4166.

