Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo to host first USA Boxing Women’s Championships

USA Boxing is looking to become a worldwide leader in Olympic-style boxing as well as provide...
USA Boxing is looking to become a worldwide leader in Olympic-style boxing as well as provide women the same benefits as their men counterparts, the press release says.(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host the first USA Boxing Women’s Championships, July 22 - 29, at the Glass City Center.

According to USA Boxing’s press release, the event will be open to all ages, as well as novice and open women boxers, including non-citizens and international federations that are in good standing.

The event focuses on all-female participants; boxers, coaches, officials and administrators, the press release says. USA Boxing is looking to become a worldwide leader in Olympic-style boxing as well as provide women the same benefits as their men counterparts, the press release says.

“Toledo is a place of prosperity and growth,” stated Vanice Williams, Toledo District 4 Councilwoman. “Welcoming young women to Toledo will for sure bring one thing to mind, you’ll do better in Toledo. I am happy to welcome USA Boxing to my home where the possibilities are endless.”

USA Boxing’s press release says the event will feature opportunities for boxers and coaches to attend lectures on a variety of topics related to women in boxing.

According to the press release, Toledo’s own Oshae Jones was the first female boxer to represent Team USA in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to host the USA Boxing Women’s Championships. We have a rich history in amateur boxing and we look forward to welcoming these world-class athletes from around the world and to show them all the great things our community has to offer,” Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

More information regarding the 2023 USA Boxing Women’s Championships will be posted as the event registration gets closer, the press release says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigators are on the scene of a Cincinnati home where three people were found dead...
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920...
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
The impound lot charges $160 for tows and $20 per day for storage.
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area...
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash

Latest News

The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is hosting a press conference Saturday, Jan. 4,...
Peaceful Toledo brings awareness to the lack of progress against violence
Back above freezing today, though a southwest breeze will still make it feel like the 20s. Dan...
2/4: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
Mass vow renewal event in Downtown Sylvania
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event
Mass vow renewal in Downtown Sylvania
Mass vow renewal in Downtown Sylvania