Toledo to host first USA Boxing Women’s Championships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host the first USA Boxing Women’s Championships, July 22 - 29, at the Glass City Center.

According to USA Boxing’s press release, the event will be open to all ages, as well as novice and open women boxers, including non-citizens and international federations that are in good standing.

The event focuses on all-female participants; boxers, coaches, officials and administrators, the press release says. USA Boxing is looking to become a worldwide leader in Olympic-style boxing as well as provide women the same benefits as their men counterparts, the press release says.

“Toledo is a place of prosperity and growth,” stated Vanice Williams, Toledo District 4 Councilwoman. “Welcoming young women to Toledo will for sure bring one thing to mind, you’ll do better in Toledo. I am happy to welcome USA Boxing to my home where the possibilities are endless.”

USA Boxing’s press release says the event will feature opportunities for boxers and coaches to attend lectures on a variety of topics related to women in boxing.

According to the press release, Toledo’s own Oshae Jones was the first female boxer to represent Team USA in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to host the USA Boxing Women’s Championships. We have a rich history in amateur boxing and we look forward to welcoming these world-class athletes from around the world and to show them all the great things our community has to offer,” Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

More information regarding the 2023 USA Boxing Women’s Championships will be posted as the event registration gets closer, the press release says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.