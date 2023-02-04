Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say family members took him to the hospital as he underwent surgery. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or assault. Police are still working on getting a suspect description.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive.

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to UTMC where he later died.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

TPD has no suspects in custody at this time, anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school...
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920...
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
Homicide investigators are on the scene of a Cincinnati home where three people were found dead...
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.
Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car

Latest News

The studio offers a variety of classes including aerial silks
Hittin’ the Town: Soaring to new heights at Paulette’s Studio of Dance
Take a close look at the person captured on the surveillance video. The owner of Glendale...
New video in the search for stolen cremated remains
Lee Conklin shootin' hoops for Fit Over 50
This is Home: Feb. 3, 2023
Authorities find man transporting undocumented people along Ohio Turnpike, charges filed