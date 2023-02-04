TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive.

According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to UTMC where he later died.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

TPD has no suspects in custody at this time, anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111

