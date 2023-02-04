WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -There’s a showdown within the TAAC on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Emmanuel Christian takes on Cardinal Stritch in a battle of the top two teams in the conference. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have coverage from that game and many more. Plus you’ll see the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Bowsher at Scott

Clay at St. Francis

Bowling Green at Southview

Woodward at Waite

Perkins at Sandusky

Columbian at Bellevue

Port Clinton at Huron

Rogers at Start

Maumee at Springfield

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Britton Deerfield at Whiteford

Napoleon at Northview

St. John’s at Whitmer

Central Catholic at Lima Senior

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Pioneer at Bedford

HOCKEY:

St. Francis vs. Northview

