WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -There’s a showdown within the TAAC on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Emmanuel Christian takes on Cardinal Stritch in a battle of the top two teams in the conference. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have coverage from that game and many more. Plus you’ll see the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:
BOYS BASKETBALL:
- Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch
- Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
- Bowsher at Scott
- Clay at St. Francis
- Bowling Green at Southview
- Woodward at Waite
- Perkins at Sandusky
- Columbian at Bellevue
- Port Clinton at Huron
- Rogers at Start
- Maumee at Springfield
- Northwood at Ottawa Hills
- Britton Deerfield at Whiteford
- Napoleon at Northview
- St. John’s at Whitmer
- Central Catholic at Lima Senior
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Pioneer at Bedford
HOCKEY:
St. Francis vs. Northview
Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10, segment 1
Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10, segment Trifecta
