Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -There’s a showdown within the TAAC on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Emmanuel Christian takes on Cardinal Stritch in a battle of the top two teams in the conference. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have coverage from that game and many more. Plus you’ll see the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

  • Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch
  • Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
  • Bowsher at Scott
  • Clay at St. Francis
  • Bowling Green at Southview
  • Woodward at Waite
  • Perkins at Sandusky
  • Columbian at Bellevue
  • Port Clinton at Huron
  • Rogers at Start
  • Maumee at Springfield
  • Northwood at Ottawa Hills
  • Britton Deerfield at Whiteford
  • Napoleon at Northview
  • St. John’s at Whitmer
  • Central Catholic at Lima Senior

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Pioneer at Bedford

HOCKEY:

St. Francis vs. Northview

Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10, segment 1

Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 10, segment Trifecta

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday.
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school...
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920...
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
Homicide investigators are on the scene of a Cincinnati home where three people were found dead...
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
The cremated remains of Mike Niles that were stolen from a car on Tuesday have been returned.
Cremated remains returned two days after they were stolen from car

Latest News

Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Basketball Friday
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 8
Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio...
Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017
The Irish's 28-21 win over Akron Archbishop Hoban is the school's first state title since 2014,...
THE CHAMPS: Central Catholic captures state title with 28-21 over Akron Archbishop Hoban