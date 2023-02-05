2/4: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and staying breezy with lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a brief PM shower or sprinkle possible; highs around 40. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with winds diminishing; lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Windy Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible and a few light rain showers moving through the area. It’ll also be very mild Tuesday with highs near 50. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Rain possible late Wednesday night, then a heavier rain for Thursday and windy with mild temps; highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny Friday and colder with highs around 40 and a mix of rain and snow showers possible later in the day into Friday night. More light snow possible on Saturday when it’ll be blustery with highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.