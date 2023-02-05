Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/4: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Staying breezy into Sunday, then rainy, mild, and windy next week.
2/4: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and staying breezy with lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a brief PM shower or sprinkle possible; highs around 40. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with winds diminishing; lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Windy Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible and a few light rain showers moving through the area. It’ll also be very mild Tuesday with highs near 50. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Rain possible late Wednesday night, then a heavier rain for Thursday and windy with mild temps; highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny Friday and colder with highs around 40 and a mix of rain and snow showers possible later in the day into Friday night. More light snow possible on Saturday when it’ll be blustery with highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area...
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
The impound lot charges $160 for tows and $20 per day for storage.
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
Mass vow renewal event in Downtown Sylvania
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event

Latest News

2/4: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
2/4: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Back above freezing today, though a southwest breeze will still make it feel like the 20s. Dan...
2/4: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
Back above freezing today, though a southwest breeze will still make it feel like the 20s. Dan...
2/4: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
Have you noticed the longer days?
2/3/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast