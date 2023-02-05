2/5: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Lows stayed well above freezing this morning, allowing for highs to make a run at the mid to upper-40s despite mostly cloudy skies with a southwest breeze continuing. The new work week will start out dry, then light rain returns Tuesday with highs near 50F. Heavier rain -- 1″+ in many model runs -- will surge in Thursday, again with a mild wind as highs top the low-50s.

