2/5: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Mild/breezy Sunday; light rain Tuesday, heavier Thursday
A mild end to the weekend, with more days near 50F coming with rain and wind. Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lows stayed well above freezing this morning, allowing for highs to make a run at the mid to upper-40s despite mostly cloudy skies with a southwest breeze continuing. The new work week will start out dry, then light rain returns Tuesday with highs near 50F. Heavier rain -- 1″+ in many model runs -- will surge in Thursday, again with a mild wind as highs top the low-50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

