Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says



By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently seized 36 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and other drugs in a series of search warrants executed in Painesville and Cleveland, according to the Department of Justice’s press release.

The DOJ says an additional four kilos were confirmed as fentanyl earlier in the investigation bringing the total to 40 kilos (88 pounds) seized by police.

“The sheer volume of drugs recovered during this seizure is astounding. Identifying, investigating, and apprehending drug traffickers and the networks in which they work are one of the highest priorities of the FBI,” said FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen.

The operation also involved the arrest of two of the organization’s members and the seizure of four firearms, including two assault rifles, DOJ’s press release says.

“I commend the efforts of the FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force for the stellar results of this successful initiative,” said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “Fentanyl is a poison affecting the lives of countless Ohioans and Americans. An investigation of this magnitude is a significant indicator of what is accomplished through strategic, partnered law enforcement initiatives.”

The DOJ’s press release explained that it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to kill a human and the net amount of fentanyl obtained in the operation would be enough to kill 20 million people and carries a street value of $5.2 million.

“The success of this initiative is undoubtedly the result of the tireless efforts of everyone on the task force,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent. “Through collaborations such as this, we can collectively focus on our shared mission of making our communities safer.”

