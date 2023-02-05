Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECOMPTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Lecompton native Marvin Kellum, who helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, has died at the age of 70.

Officials with Historic Lecompton announced on Sunday, Feb. 5, that former Pittsburgh Steeler and Lecompton native Marvin Buddy Kellum, passed away on Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 70.

Officials noted that Kellum went from playing 8-man football in Lecompton to helping the Steelers win Super Bowls IX and X. He left much of his memorabilia in a special display at the Territorial Capital Museum, 640 E. Woodson, located in his hometown.

Kellum recovered the second-half kickoff in Super Bowl IX against the Vikings, which led to the first touchdown of the game and the inevitable victory over the Vikings. He was modest about his success and often recalled his days at Lecompton High School.

During the Sunflower State’s first year of high school playoffs, officials indicated that Lecompton lost to Lucas in the semifinals and Kellum took the blame as he was sick and “let the team down.”

Kellum is survived by his two brothers who remain in Lecompton, Wayne and Kenny, as well as his sister, Karen Ice.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
The impound lot charges $160 for tows and $20 per day for storage.
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area...
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
Mass vow renewal event in Downtown Sylvania
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event

Latest News

The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says
Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the...
East Palestine residents fear for their lives following train derailment