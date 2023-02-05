TFRD: man taken into custody during vacant house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department took a man into custody while responding to a vacant house fire Saturday around 8 p.m.

TFRD says the fire took place at a house on the corner of Miami Street and Botkins Drive, right next to a gas station.

The fire started in the front room and spread to the kitchen area, firefighters say. The house was vacant except for a homeless man who was later taken into custody by officials, TFRD says.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading and no injuries were sustained, officials say. This is currently under investigation and being treated as a suspicious fire, TFRD says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.