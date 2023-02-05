TFRD responded to a structure fire Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a structure fire Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue around 8 a.m., according to TFRD.

Firefighters told 13abc the home sustained moderate damage however they are unsure if the fire started in the basement or on the first floor.

Crews say, no one was home at the time of the fire. TFRD did not say what caused the fire.

