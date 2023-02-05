Birthday Club
TFRD responds to warehouse fire

By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof.

Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out safely, firefighters say.

According to TFRD, the fire is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

