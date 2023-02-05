TFRD responds to warehouse fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof.

Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out safely, firefighters say.

According to TFRD, the fire is currently under investigation.

