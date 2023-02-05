Toledo City Council designates Lincoln Avenue to honor Toledo barber

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveiled the designation of Lincoln Avenue in honor of Henry Clark Saturday morning.

According to the city council’s press release, the city designated Lincoln Avenue as the “Henry Clark Way” after Henry Clark of “Poor Clark’s Barbershop.”

The press release says Clark’s Barber & Beauty Shop has been a social center of the Toledo community, facilitating discussions of sports, politics, religion and other subjects.

Clark has actively participated in The Adopt a Haircut Program, which started in 2007, to allow boys kindergarten through 12th grade to bring a book and read while they received a free haircut, the press release says.

The barbershop, “Clarks Barber Shop,” opened in 1961, then moved to Detroit Avenue in 1971 and renamed it “Poor Clark’s Barber & Beauty Shop,” the press release says.

Clark was considered a mentor to students and patrons of all ages and had helped countless people make better life choices, according to the city’s press release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.