Toledo City Council designates Lincoln Avenue to honor Toledo barber

According to the city council's press release, the city designated Lincoln Avenue as the "Henry Clark Way" after Henry Clark of "Poor Clark's Barbershop."
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveiled the designation of Lincoln Avenue in honor of Henry Clark Saturday morning.

According to the city council’s press release, the city designated Lincoln Avenue as the “Henry Clark Way” after Henry Clark of “Poor Clark’s Barbershop.”

The press release says Clark’s Barber & Beauty Shop has been a social center of the Toledo community, facilitating discussions of sports, politics, religion and other subjects.

Clark has actively participated in The Adopt a Haircut Program, which started in 2007, to allow boys kindergarten through 12th grade to bring a book and read while they received a free haircut, the press release says.

The barbershop, “Clarks Barber Shop,” opened in 1961, then moved to Detroit Avenue in 1971 and renamed it “Poor Clark’s Barber & Beauty Shop,” the press release says.

Clark was considered a mentor to students and patrons of all ages and had helped countless people make better life choices, according to the city’s press release.

