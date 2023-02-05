TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle.
The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says.
Officers arrested the driver at the scene for possible drug or alcohol influence, TPD says.
Police say no one endured life-threatening injuries.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.