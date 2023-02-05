TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle.

The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says.

Officers arrested the driver at the scene for possible drug or alcohol influence, TPD says.

Police say no one endured life-threatening injuries.

