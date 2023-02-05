TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue.

Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off.

The occupants added that they were sore but endured minor injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.