Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday

The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue.

Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off.

The occupants added that they were sore but endured minor injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
The impound lot charges $160 for tows and $20 per day for storage.
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area...
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
Mass vow renewal event in Downtown Sylvania
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event

Latest News

TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
FILE
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says
Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the...
East Palestine residents fear for their lives following train derailment