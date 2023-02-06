2/5: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder with lighter winds; lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: A few light rain showers with highs near 50 and gusty winds, possibly up to 40 mph. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and calmer Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. A heavy, soaking rain will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, when it’ll be windy again with gusts of 40-50 mph. It’ll also be mild Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Highs in the low 40s Friday with some rain and snow possible later in the day. More light snow is possible Friday night into Saturday, when it’ll be breezy, colder, and partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny and breezy Sunday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

