2/6: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. TONIGHT: Lows this evening in the low-30s, then temps rising overnight as skies become cloudy and winds increase out of the south. TUESDAY: Breezy with a few light rain showers, especially early. Also very mild with highs in the low 50s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with winds diminishing, lows near 30. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: A shower possible Wednesday evening, evolving into a heavy, steady rain overnight that’ll continue into Thursday. Up to 1″ of rain will be possible Thursday, along with winds gusting 40-50 mph. With a dry slot Thursday afternoon, warmer temps in the upper 50s are likely. Highs Friday in the low 40s, and a mix of rain and snow showers is likely later in the day, changing over to all snow Friday night. Some snow may linger into Saturday, and light accumulations will be possible. Colder Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny Sunday, highs near 40.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.