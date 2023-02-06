Birthday Club
2/6/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for gusty winds
2/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of light rain showers after 4am, temps rising from the lower 30s to near 40. TUESDAY: Chance of a few AM rain showers, breezy and mild, temps top off near 50 in the early afternoon, then fall through the 40s. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mid 40s. THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Very windy and warm with rain showers likely, highs in the upper 50s. South winds becoming west winds and possibly gusting over 50 mph.

