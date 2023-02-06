Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (Gray News) – Three teenagers found dead in a New Mexico garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.

Police said a propane heater was found to be in use inside the garage.

Details about the victims are not yet being released, as police are still working to notify families.

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous, as it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio lawmakers introduce Senate Bill 26
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver...
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation...
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says

Latest News

Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood
The framework outlines recommended strategies that schools can use towards creating physically...
DeWine releases Ohio’s Comprehensive School Safety Framework
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Sheriff: Toxic gas release likely from Ohio train derailment