DeWine releases Ohio’s Comprehensive School Safety Framework

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released Ohio’s Comprehensive School Safety Framework on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The framework, developed by the Ohio School Safety Center, the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlines recommended strategies that schools can use towards creating physically and emotionally safe environments for students.

“There is nothing more important than the well-being of our kids, and this framework outlines strategies that schools can implement to help ensure a safe learning environment and positive school climate,” Governor DeWine said.

According to ODPS, the framework includes:

Evidenced-based best practices to assist schools in developing a comprehensive approach that engages school staff, students and families

Important role assignments for key personnel in developing a comprehensive school safety approach including principals, counselors, school security and law enforcement

A list of the short-term, intermediate and long-term results that the framework will deliver to more holistically support every child across Ohio

“The spirit of cooperation among state agencies putting this framework together is a great example of the type of effort needed at the local level,” said Emily Torok, Executive Director of the OSSC. “It takes consistent and effective approaches to prevent violence and promote learning.”

The three state agencies used Ohio’s Whole Child Framework as a guide for the collaborative approach to physical and emotional school safety and takes into consideration programs and initiatives that schools already have in place.

“When students are healthy and feel safe and supported, they are set up for success and ready to effectively engage in learning,” said Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens. “The Whole Child Framework broadens district and school focus beyond academics to align efforts to create safe and supportive school environments for students, staff and the community.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.