February 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some afternoon sunshine is possible today with a high in the upper 30s. A few light showers are likely tomorrow with highs in the low 50s with windy conditions. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 40s. Thursday will bring morning rain and strong winds for the afternoon. Highs could climb to 55 to 60 degrees across the area. A light rain/snow mix is expected to switch to all snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow accumulations are possible. Temperatures will warm back up next week back into the 40s and 50s.

