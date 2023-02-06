Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

First Alert Day issued for Thursday due to strong winds

13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Day for Thursday, Feb. 9, due to strong winds.

Wind gusts Thursday are expected to exceed 50 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver...
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
Ohio lawmakers introduce Senate Bill 26
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says

Latest News

Four members of the Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in office,...
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council member accused of accepting bribes for votes
Super Hero Sunday is taking place on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at LTFD Station 28 located at 1911 Ayers...
Learn how to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday
Donald Hogan
Family and friends react to shooting death of 15-year-old
The Toledo studio offers all kinds of classes, including one in the art of aerial silks.
Hittin’ the Town: Soaring to new heights at Paulette’s Studio of Dance