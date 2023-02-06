Law enforcement responding to Walmart in Holland after false bomb threat

The Walmart in Holland is now back open after several law enforcement agencies responded to a call about a bomb threat.

Holland Detectives tell 13abc the call came in at 5:45 p.m. with the threat of a bomb in the store. Police had the entrances blocked off. The bomb squad and an explosive sniffing dog were called in. According to investigators, when the officials swept the building, nothing was found.

The area was cleared as of 8:30p.m.

