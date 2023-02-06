Learn how to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Township Fire Department is teaching people to give CPR at Super Hero Sunday this weekend.

Super Hero Sunday is taking place on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at LTFD Station 28 located at 1911 Ayers Road in Millbury.

LTFD says participants can learn how to give hands-only CPR as well as how to use an AED, which can shock someone out of cardiac arrest. All ages are welcome to participate.

According to LTFD, the event is free if you want to take the class but don’t want an American Heart Association CPR certification card. However, if you would like a CPR certification card, the cost will be $20.

Payment can be made via check or exact cash only.

To register for the event, email cpr@laketwp.com.

