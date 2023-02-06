Linked through ink: Local man reflects on life with terminal cancer and connecting with strangers through 600+ tattoos

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man with a unique way of bringing strangers together is reflecting on his life that’s nearing its end due to a deadly disease.

Don Caskey’s journey began in 2019 when he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer.

“And I thought, you know, only God knows where I’m going, and, and I wanted to make memories with strangers,” said Caskey.

Those memories that Caskey has made are linked through something that keeps those memories alive permanently, ink. At the time of the diagnosis, Don only had five tattoos. Today, as he enjoys his final moments surrounded by those he loves, he reflects on the 652 permanent memories he’s made with strangers across the world.

“That right there is a cigarette butt being put out,” said Caskey. “The guy was going through some hell, smoked cigarettes a long time. Told him why I got the cancer, from smoking. He’s gone two years, hasn’t smoked since.

Mario Addison, a defensive end for the Houston Texans, says since he met Don, his perspective on life has changed dramatically.

“We were complaining for nothing, and this man wakes up every morning battling cancer, pain everyday all day,” said Addison. “It made me just look at life a whole nother way.”

Even in his final days, Caskey’s priority is connection.

“Even now he’s connecting people,” said Crista Johnson, Caskey’s friend. “Right now I feel we all are very much connected in here, even without tattoos because I don’t have a tattoo with you. But let me tell you what, you’ve tattooed on my heart.”

